Scheduled road closures on Market St SW in Downtown Concord

CONCORD – Progress continues on the three residential and mixed-use Novi properties that will enhance Downtown Concord as a destination for high-performance living, dining, and entertainment.

The second phase of work to complete installation of the 155-foot tower crane at the site of the future Novi Rise property is underway. During this second phase of work, contractors have closed Market Street SW to through traffic. The road will remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25 when work will conclude. To help alleviate traffic congestion downtown, crews have reopened Spring Street SW to through traffic in both directions for the duration of the work on Market Street.

The Market Street closure has no impact on sidewalks and businesses along Market Street and throughout Downtown Concord remain open. The city encourages residents and visitors to come check out the local restaurants and boutiques in our charming downtown.

There were previous closures on Market Street SW on Wednesday, March 16. The road had been closed from 7 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Traffic was then reduced to one lane only on Thursday, March 17, from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Background

The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use projects underway in Downtown Concord by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG). In August 2021, LMG broke ground on three major developments – Novi Rise, Novi Flats, and Novi Lofts – which together represent an estimated $70 million of private investment in downtown. The Novi Rise property will be the largest of the three projects and represents an estimated $38.5 million in private investment. The project will include 167 units including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with underground parking and retail space on the street level.

For more information on all of the development underway in Downtown Concord, visit concorddowntown.com.