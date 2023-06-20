While Cabarrus County Schools students and teachers are enjoying their summer vacation, central office staff are busy preparing for the start of the upcoming school year in early August.

For the human resources department, this includes hiring new employees to offset existing vacancies.

“This is the busiest season,” said Director of Human Resources Marion Bish.

As of Thursday morning, Cabarrus County Schools had 17 percent of buses without a permanent driver assigned to them (45 out of 272). This includes both regular buses and exceptional children’s buses.

The lack of bus drivers, a consistent problem for districts across the state (there were 1,300 driver vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year), has resulted in CCS using double routes and hiring substitute drivers.

“We’ve been as creative as we can get to be,” Bish said.

Unlike some smaller districts, it helps that CCS bus drivers work full time and receive health benefits—a major advantage when trying to recruit prospective drivers.

CCS also covers the cost for drivers to receive their commercial driver’s license. “So we then are doing everything we can to make sure there are no barriers to people being able to get the CDL,” Bish said.

Besides drivers, the school district also has a seven percent vacancy in licensed employees, including teachers, counselors, social workers (184 out of 2,582) and a six percent vacancy among classified staff, such as cafeteria workers, custodians and teacher assistants (114 out of roughly 1,918).

These numbers were accurate as of Thursday morning, though they should likely fluctuate throughout the summer, Bish said, with new staff being hired combined with current employees retiring or leaving the district for other opportunities.

“It’s very much a moving target,” she said, noting any little change, such as the opening of an apartment complex in a certain part of the county, can “wiggle the Jell-O.”

Bish and her staff are working to make sure the vacancy numbers are as close to zero as possible by the time school starts in August.

“I want them all at zero,” she said. “We’re going to keep working. Anything less than that is not on our radar.”

There are still some “pockets of need” within the district, especially high school math teachers and exceptional children’s teachers, Bish said.

Overall, though, she is confident, noting the school district has been meeting with more candidates to fill open positions than it did last year, when businesses were still dealing with impacts from the Great Resignation.