It is with great concern that I write this letter. This week the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would make our Cabarrus County School Board elections partisan. Senator Paul Newton supported this bill.

Since this was completely under the radar I doubt that many readers have heard about it. We the citizens of Cabarrus County were not informed, There was not a chance to have public discussion, we did not have a say.

it is obvious that our N. C. House representatives were aware of the bill because it actually originated in the House Representatives. I respect each of our elected representatives and understand they deal with complex issues. In this case I do not think they represented the citizens.

I have never heard a citizen, parent, teacher or student say they thought we needed more partisanship on the school board. Our current school board seems to be off to a good start of focusing on students and improving education. We all agree on the importance of education and we do not need to let the divisions in our state and country be reflected any more than possible on our local education decisions.

There is another important reason to oppose this legislation that gets to the heart of democracy and freedom. Currently in North Carolina the largest group of registered voters are registered as unaffiliated.

If our School Board elections become partisan it will be almost impossible for an unaffiliated citizen to run for the local board of elections because they would have to get more than 2,500 verified signatures of registered voters in Cabarrus County to get on the ballot. Whereas a Democratic or Republican can simply file for election and be on the ballot. This does not represent free and fair elections which are guaranteed in our constitution and is not what our forefathers intended for a democracy.

It also disenfranchises forty percent of our citizens to seek a local elected office. The final vote will probably be this coming Tuesday or Wednesday. I urge you to contact our representatives now and ask them to have Cabarrus County removed from the bill! Later it could be put to a vote and let the citizens decide this important issue. Please call or email today.

State Senator Paul Newton

919-733-7233

Rep. Kevin Crutchfield

Rep. Kristin Baker

Rep. Diamond Staton- Williams has stated that she opposes this bill

Scott and Teresa Padgett

Concord

Retired career educators