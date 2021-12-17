Scottish man rides through state in the home stretch of circling the globe

And it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that the sporty blue road bike leaning against the Waffle House glass Thursday afternoon surely must be his.

“Thank you for following me and tracking me down,” he said.

Quigley picked up where he left off in Texas Dec. 3. He stopped by the hospital where he’d been treated before shoving off to ride across Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia before veering north and east.

He spent Wednesday night near Shelby, N.C. before heading off to Winston-Salem where he planned to stay Thursday.

“I start close to when the sun comes up and ride until close to dark,” he said.

He has a general route mapped out but keeps his own schedule, trying to ride close to 100 miles a day. He stops when he’s hungry and feels no particular pressure from a clock or from motorists, whom he said by and large have been very considerate.

Sponsors back home in Scotland have covered his expenses, which is an immense help. Quigley travels with barely more than the clothes on his back, which he washes in hotel sinks when he stops for the night.