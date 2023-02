Boy Scout Troop 103 collected 4,252 lbs. of food for local food pantries. The troop has nine members and meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord. The group totaled 109.5 volunteer hours. The troop and its leaders thanked the community for donating food and to local grocery stores for donating bags. Paul Talamonti is the Scout Master. New members are welcome in the troop.