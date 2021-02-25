SEA LIFE Aquarium honor grocery store workers with free admission

As a token of gratitude for the unsung men and women battling the coronavirus pandemic head on, SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium is announcing complimentary admission for all grocery store workers in March to enjoy an fun escape from their vital work on the front lines. These employees have been working even harder the last couple of months in their important roles that can sometimes go unappreciated.

The Grocery Store Hero Appreciation Days free, one-day admission can only be redeemed online and is only valid for weekday visits, Mondays through Fridays. Tickets can be purchased online using Promo Code “grocery21” or at the following direct link: http://bit.ly/3s3yO4R.

In addition to the free admission for a grocery store worker, they can bring up to four guests who will receive 50% off admission with the same online offer. When arriving at the attraction, grocery store heroes must show their online ticket and their employee ID or valid pay stub to signify their work as a grocery store hero.

“These grocery store workers are unsung heroes, tirelessly dedicating countless hours in our country’s time of need, and it’s not lost on us that they do so at the risk of their own health, and sacrificing time with their own families,” said Erin McCarthy, general manager. “In our small way, we hope this can bring a little more joy into their lives; and an opportunity for our nation’s grocery store workers to spend a day enjoying carefree family fun.”