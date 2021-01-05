 Skip to main content
Sea Life Charlotte-Concord welcomes a new year and 50 new fish
  Updated
SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium Upside-down Jellyfish

Hang onto your fins, friends. The SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium has welcomed 50 new tenants. Look out for the upside-down jellyfish the next time you're at the aquarium. 

CONCORD — With a new year comes new fish at the SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.

Helping ring in the new year, the aquarium welcomed over 50 upside-down jellyfish. 

"Brand new to the aquarium, the upside-down jellyfish remind us to turn our frowns upside-down as we enter 2021," a press release from the aquarium stated Tuesday, Jan. 5.

This jellyfish gets its name from floating with its algae to the sun, allowing photosynthesis to occur. The jellies can range in color from white, blue, green and brown..

The upside-down jellyfish have made their new home in the Mangrove Exhibit at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord.

As the year begins, the aquarium is looking forward to new exhibits like the jellyfish.

“We are so excited to be welcoming the New Year with our incredible guests, staff, and sea creatures,” SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord General Manager Erin McCarthy said in a statement. “We look forward to another year of creating magical memories at SEA LIFE and helping our guests get closer than ever before to countless sea creatures right here in Concord.”  

Upside-Down Jellyfish Arrival at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

