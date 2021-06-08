SEA LIFE poll finds North Carolina's favorite sea creature

SEA LIFE is releasing their findings, and North Carolina’s favorite sea creature is a sea turtle! Other states across the country picked sharks, stingrays, and even coral, but sea turtle was the favorite fish locally.

Locals who want to come face to fin with a rescued sea turtle can do just that at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord. Even though the other sea creatures weren’t picked as a fishy favorite, they can still spot sharks, seahorses, stingrays, and more at SEA LIFE this World Oceans Day. The aquarium is committed to conservation and spreading the love of oceans to every single guest to make the world’s oceans a better place.