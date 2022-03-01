 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Annual Cabarrus Burger Madness is underway
Second Annual Cabarrus Burger Madness is underway

73 and Main

This is 73 and Main's entry into the Cabarrus Burger Madness competition.

 Submitted photo

CABARRUS COUNTY – Cabarrus Burger Madness, the month-long celebration of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants, kicks off on March 1 and features brand new burgers from 17 participating restaurants. All month long, residents and visitors can savor the limited-edition menu items then vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced Friday, April 1.

“After experiencing the culinary creativity and tremendous community support that resulted from the celebration’s inaugural year, we knew Cabarrus Burger Madness had to return,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “With even more restaurants participating this year, we’re excited to showcase our area’s talented chefs and look forward to sampling their inspired creations.”

Cabarrus Burger Madness was developed by the Cabarrus County CVB in 2021 to support the destination’s restaurants amid the pandemic. Like last year, fans of the celebration can further support the community by purchasing Cabarrus Burger Madness gear with all proceeds benefitting local nonprofit 1CAN to stock Cabarrus Blessing Boxes.

Read the mouthwatering burger descriptions, find details on each participating restaurant, vote for your favorite burger, and access the online shop at VisitCabarrus.com.

Photos of the burgers are available here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/Z6MWNM7ion

