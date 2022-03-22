 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Chance Career Fair to help people 'move forward'

Second Chance Career Fair

Those who attend the Second Chance Career Fair should bring a resume and cover letter. 

 Submitted image

CONCORD — NC Works is partnering with Nfinity Services, LLC to bring a career fair with local professionals and free services to downtown. 

The Second Chance Career Fair is taking place Wednesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Center Flywheel Coworking. It's free to register and the event is geared toward anyone looking for help with professional interviews or resumes. This event is specifically for those who have been justice-involved and are looking for work to move forward, event coordinators said.

There will be a resume specialist on sight and a professional photographer to help with headshots. There will also be local industry leaders available to answer questions. 

Those who wish to attend should bring a copy of their resumes and a cover letter for a consultation. Attendees should also be prepared for on-site interviews. 

There are still slots for businesses to participate in the fair. For any business interested in participating, contact Denisha Nesbitt at NC Works, 704-786-3183 or denisha.nesbit@equusworks.com or register at: https://forms.gle/76PkjXPckQCekLbV9

Those interested in attending the fair can register for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-chance-career-fair-tickets-277787749637

The Cabarrus Center Flywheel Coworking is located at 57 Union Street Concord, NC 28025.

