 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second phase of rehabilitation work on Concord sewer lines underway
0 Comments

Second phase of rehabilitation work on Concord sewer lines underway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Routes with contract crews

Concord Water Resources Department contract crews are in the second phase of the annual Sewer Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining project to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure. Project will continue through Oct. 22. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD, NC – City of Concord Water Resources Department contract crews are in the second phase of the annual Sewer Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining project. This annual project helps to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure.

Crews completed the first phase earlier this month, which entailed cleaning 28,000 linear feet of sewer line across the city. These sewer lines are predominantly made of clay pipes, which are more susceptible to breaks and leaks. During the second phase of the CIPP Lining project, crews will use a steam process to apply a more durable liner to those same sewer lines in neighborhoods throughout Concord.

Residents may see steam coming from the manholes while this work is being performed; residents should not be alarmed as this is a normal part of the process. Additionally, residents may notice odors in the surrounding area from the new sewer liner being installed.

After the sewer lining is complete, contract crews will begin rehabilitation work on 108 manholes across the city. During this process, crews apply a thin concrete liner to the manholes to improve their longevity.

The project is expected to continue through October 22, 2021, weather permitting. Individual residents will be notified at least 24 hours in advance, by door hanger or in person, when lining work will be occurring on their street.

The attached map includes the list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will be working.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer: Trump 'helped create this monstrosity'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metro63 Industrial Project Announced for Kannapolis
Local News

Metro63 Industrial Project Announced for Kannapolis

  • Updated

The facility will be built to house a wide variety of logistics users and will include a cross-dock configuration, 190 truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for additional trailer and/or auto parking.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts