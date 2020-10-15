Section of Weddington Road to close for repairs

CONCORD – The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close Weddington Road between Bennington Drive NW and Old Harmony Drive NW at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for maintenance crews to replace a cross pipe under the road. The road is scheduled to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A signed detour will be posted from Weddington Road to Pitts School Road, Poplar Tent Road and George Liles Parkway, returning to Weddington Road.
