Section of Weddington Road to close for repairs
Road work
From Pixabay.com

CONCORD – The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close Weddington Road between Bennington Drive NW and Old Harmony Drive NW at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for maintenance crews to replace a cross pipe under the road. The road is scheduled to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A signed detour will be posted from Weddington Road to Pitts School Road, Poplar Tent Road and George Liles Parkway, returning to Weddington Road.

