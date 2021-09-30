See the first Concord International Festival this Saturday

CONCORD — The first ever Concord International Festival will be held this Saturday at Downtown Union Street.

A long-time coming, the festival was discussed well before the pandemic. The plan originally was to hold the festival in 2020, Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne said, but the pandemic put it on pause.

But this Saturday, Concord residents will be able to walk down Union Street from noon to 6 p.m. and experience the multiculturalism and diversity of the Concord community.

The festival was a joint project with the city and El Puente Hispano. Sandra Torres, El Puente's president, said the event will be family friendly and a chance to get to know people better.

“The festival will be a wonderful opportunity to visit the world without leaving our backyard. It will help us to get to know others a little better, highlighting our similarities while embracing and celebrating our differences,” said Torres wrote in statement.

Payne stated that El Puente was a major part in securing vendors for the event and helped reach out to the different communities in Concord.

