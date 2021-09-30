See the first Concord International Festival this Saturday

CONCORD — The first ever Concord International Festival will be held this Saturday at Downtown Union Street.
A long-time coming, the festival was discussed well before the pandemic. The plan originally was to hold the festival in 2020, Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne said, but the pandemic put it on pause.
But this Saturday, Concord residents will be able to walk down Union Street from noon to 6 p.m. and experience the multiculturalism and diversity of the Concord community.
The festival was a joint project with the city and El Puente Hispano. Sandra Torres, El Puente's president, said the event will be family friendly and a chance to get to know people better.
“The festival will be a wonderful opportunity to visit the world without leaving our backyard. It will help us to get to know others a little better, highlighting our similarities while embracing and celebrating our differences,” said Torres wrote in statement.
Payne stated that El Puente was a major part in securing vendors for the event and helped reach out to the different communities in Concord.
"Really what has helped is our partnership with el Puente Hispanic," Payne said. "They along with us have come hand-in-hand to sit down and plan the meeting talk through it. They have been instrumental in putting the vendors together."
In total there will be 28 countries spanning five continents represented at the festival
Some of the countries represented include: Mexico, Haiti, China, Colombia, India
Several local and regional entertainers will perform at the festival, including:
- Mariachi Grullense de Charlotte, mariachi band
- Little Lotus, teaches dance and other Chinese Performing arts.
- Furia Tropikal, Salsa, Merengue, Mambo and Cumbia music
The event is free and there will be a kids' zone available. A vaccine booth will also be available for anyone interested.
Mayor Bill Dusch said he is excited to see the cultures within Concord come out Saturday, and he will be making a mad dash for the food.
"We have a very diverse population," Busch stated. "This is a way that we can bring in a lot of our community, let them show us their communities, let us see it let us see their culture, everything. This is something we have been talking about for a long time, and now we are putting it together. We are honored that the groups that have come in to support it are on board 100 percent."