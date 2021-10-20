See who's celebrating Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save These are the birthdays and anniversaries in the area over the next couple of days. 0 Comments Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West? Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill AP Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue AP DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue WH: Trump represented unique, 'existential threat' AP WH: Trump represented unique, 'existential threat' Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Happy birthdays and anniversaries 3 hrs ago