Seeds of Unity: A new community mural is growing in Concord

CONCORD – There is a new mural being painted down McGill Avenue NW, and it’s message is to spread seeds of unity throughout the community.
Upper Room Outreach International Founder Lasharee Rogers dreamed up the idea of a mural after the death of George Floyd and the affect it had not just locally but internationally.
“It impacted us locally, nationally and also worldwide,” Rogers said. “It brought people to a place where there was a lack of harmony – a lack of unity.”
She said that as she was driving by the wall at the Upper Room Outreach Center, she began thinking about a community mural and the message it could bring.
“My goal is that as people pass by here on a daily basis and they see these words and they see these images that it will just promote people to think about where you are and where you stand when it pertains to unity and where you stand in protecting the community,” she said.
The mural was designed and is being painted by Charlotte artist Carla Garrison-Mattos. Rogers was in the process of looking for an artist when a friend sent her a Facebook link of a mural Garrison-Mattos had painted. She immediately messaged sent a message explaining her idea. After Garrison-Mattos put some sketches together, Rogers knew Garrison-Mattos was the right person for the job.
“I can visualize it. I can see it. I have the heart for it, but I needed her to bring life to the vision. And she did just that. It was destined for her to be the one to do this,” Rogers said.
For Garrison-Mattos, the mural presented an opportunity for her to do something as an artist that she doesn’t often get to do, she said.
“I am excited to do something meaningful,” she said. “I love every aspect about art. This has been one of the first murals that has meant something and had a deeper meaning. You're not just coming up with an image to paint or something funny. You are trying to create a feeling through art, and that is not something I get an opportunity to do very often.”
The mural will feature the phrase “Together we are stronger”, Garrison-Mattos said. It will be spelled out in letters and in the American Sign Language alphabet. But both Garrison-Mattos and Rogers wanted the images in the mural to reflect those words, they said. The main theme of the mural is unity Garrison-Mattos, so she wanted to make sure everyone was represented – meaning every race and the LGBT+ community. It also features the outlines of people with their mouths open like they are singing, that was an image Garrison-Mattos said was an idea from her sister.
“When I asked my friends and family what they think of when they thing of unity, my sister said she thinks of singing in church and everyone singing together,” Garrison-Mattos said. “I wanted to bring together images of people from all walks of life singing together and being portrayed as one.”
Members of the community were also able to help participate in creating the mural. Last Saturday, August 22, residents came by the mural to place their handprints on sunflowers featured in the painting. The hands make up what Garrison-Mattos calls the “seeds of unity”. Residents were also able to help pick out what images made it into the mural. Before Garrison-Mattos got started painting, Rogers put up Garrison-Mattos’s sketches on Facebook and had community members pick which images they liked the best. Roger’s said it was important to have resident input in the imagery, considering it was a community mural.
Upper Room Outreach Community Mural
Community members were encouraged to come out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help create the community mural. Residents put on a glove, painted their hand and placed it in the center of the sunflowers dotting the mural, creating what Garrison-Mattos called the seeds.
Since the mural is in front of the Upper Room Kids Academy, the mural needed to also be interesting to children, Rogers said. In addition to bright colors included in the mural Garrison-Mattos threw in some kid-friendly images like alien and Sasquatch hands for d good laugh, she said.
But the main purpose in keeping kids engaged with the mural is to hopefully spark conversations, Rogers said.
“Beyond the wall and the words and the pictures and the images and the colors, there is a next step to teach our children what it means and why we have it here as we take them along the wall and show them the words to explain what these words mean and give them a greater explanation as to what it's all about,” Rogers said.
As an African-American mom to two boys and a girl, Rogers said watching recent events has affected her emotionally. She said that while she is having conversations at home, she is also having conversations at the outreach center.
“I wanted to create a safe environment for everyone, to bring us back together. Being an outreach center, we also provide resources for everyone. Even behind the wall and the words, there is also a place here where people can come and be united,” she said.
She said that as an educator, she believes knowledge about how other people believe and thing is essential in having conversations.
“How or what we think is sometimes just a lack of knowledge or lack of understanding,” she said. “If we could educate ourselves and learn from one another, we could better understand how the other person feels and how the other person thinks.”
Garrison-Mattos agreed stating that she hopes the mural will not only remind people of unity but also spark new conversations.
“It's about the conversations that are being had, but it's also about the conversations that should be happening,” Garrison-Mattos said. “I hope people look at this and go home and talk about it. I hope people do talk about the difficult stuff. I think people everywhere are starting to have conversations that we have been putting off for way to long.”
But the point isn’t just to have a conversation, Rogers said. It is about taking those conversations and bring about change.
“We should at some point – at this point – begin to consider some other options as to how we can make this work because it is not working,” she said. “We need to see change happening and if it starts with someone running past here seeing some images and words to get them to think and have conversations, then good.”
But to see those changes happen, people have to work together, Rogers said, in order to have a wide-reaching impact.
“We may not all agree, but I think we can all agree that working together and being together in certain aspects – especially community – will enhance the community we live in. We all have to live here and we all have to live together. I am not just making about Cabarrus County but worldwide.”
The mural is tangible, Rogers said, and she hopes it will be a physical reminder for unity for years to come.
“As long as this is up here,” Rogers said, “I hope that this will become that particular place in the community where people will not just come by take pictures but take part in the process of what this stands for.”
