Senator Paul Newton wins re-election to N.C. Senate

CABARRUS COUNTY — Incumbent Senator Paul Newton has won re-election in the District 34 N.C. State Senate race.

Republican Newton has previously served three terms in the state senate since his election in 2016.

Newton received 57.27% of the vote with 40,579 ballots in total, as of the Tuesday night vote count.

His Democrat opponent Keshia Sandidge received 42.73% of the vote with 30,278 ballots in total. Sandidge has been a Cabarrus County Board of Education member since 2020. Her term on that board will continue until 2024.

While Newton is currently the senator for the thirty-sixth district, which encompasses the entirety of Cabarrus County and a small portion of Union County, this race was for the newly redistricted thirty-fourth state senate district, which encompasses the majority of Cabarrus County. The new state senate districts will go into effect once the new terms commence.