Senator Paul Newton wins reelection to N.C. Senate

CABARRUS COUNTY — Incumbent Senator Paul Newton has won reelection in the District 34 N.C. State Senate race.

Republican Newton has previously served three terms in the state senate since his election in 2016.

Newton received 57.27% of the vote with 40,579 ballots in total, as of the Tuesday night vote count.

His Democrat opponent Keshia Sandidge received 42.73% of the vote with 30,278 ballots in total. Sandidge has been a Cabarrus County Board of Education member since 2020. Her term on that board will continue until 2024.

While Newton is currently the senator for the thirty-sixth district, which encompasses the entirety of Cabarrus County and a small portion of Union County, this race was for the newly redistricted thirty-fourth state senate district, which encompasses the majority of Cabarrus County. The new state senate districts will go into effect once the new terms commence.