All People’s Church of Jesus Christ

Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at American Legion Post 172. Pastor: Prophet Roland Jordan. Sermon: “We Put Too Much on God. We Need to Help Ourselves and Jesus Christ Will Help.” Scriptures: Proverbs 1:1-35.

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In-person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Get Up!” Scripture: Acts 3:1-10.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. McKenzie Sefa. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “I Will Not Die an Unlived Life, Part V.” Scripture: Matthew 28:16-20; Luke 8:1-3.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship in-person or Facebook at 10 a.m. Communion Sunday. Sermon: “Join Us At The Table.” Opening Reading: Psalm 17:1-15. Children’s Sermon by Sharon Holmes. Scripture Reading: Matthew 14:13-21.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. 704-782-6923. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (casual worship) and 11 a.m. (traditional worship with Children’s Church). Coffee/cookie social 9:30-11 a.m. Adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Children’s Area and nursery available all times. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Concord YouTube channel — easy access through our website http://www.clconcord.org or church app Calvary Lutheran Church – NC. All are welcome.

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Brian Crady. Sunday school for ‘In Betweens’ and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Look forward to you joining us for our service! Sermon: “Healthy Lamp.” Scripture: Luke 11:33-36.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Series: Next Steps. Sermon: “After the Honeymoon Phase: How Do I Keep My Walk with God Fresh?” Scripture: Revelation 2:1-5 ESV.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In-person services: Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dennis Marshall. Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. We welcome all to join us in person, or you may livestream or watch the recorded service at our website at www.epworthnc.com.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N, Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups, 10 a.m. Traditional worship, 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don’t feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St., NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Our pastor is on vacation and will be back in the pulpit next Sunday. This will be a “Singing Sunday” with congregational hymns and special music by Dianne and Ronnie Overcash, and Mike Furr. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions. Sermon: “The Deaner, Jimmy V, and Coach K.”

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Tenth Sunday after Pentecost. Sermon: “Using What You Have.” Scripture: Genesis 32:22-31; Romans 9:1-5; Matthew 14:13-21.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Tenth Sunday after Pentecost. Communion Sunday. Sermon: “No Need to Leave.” First Reading: Isaiah 55:1-5. Second Reading: Matthew 14:13-21. Suggested Hymns: UMH 657, ‘This Is the Day’; UMH 628, ‘Eat this Bread, Drink this Cup.’

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Sermon: “Loaves and Fishes; The Lord of the little things.” Scripture: Matthew 14:13-21 (KJV).

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m., Adult Bible study. 10 a.m., Sunday school. 11 a.m., Worship in the sanctuary, also live on Facebook.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-person worship service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “Joy Is In This House!” Scripture: Philippians 1:1-6.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pasto: Sue Black, minister. Rev. Aaron Price, assistant pastor. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Do Not Steal.” Scripture: Exodus 20:15.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Website: www.ourstjohns.org. Email/Phone: ourstjohns@gmail.com / 704-932-3656. Sermon: “Doing the Right Thing.” Scripture: Matthew 17:24-27.

Trinity United Church of Christ

38 Church St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Nathan King; Pastor of Evangelism: Rev. Dr. Cathy Cook. Worship at 11 a.m., in-person or Facebook live. Sermon: “Can I Have That Recipe?” by Rev. Nathan King. Scripture: Matthew 14:13-21. You’re invited!