Set of smaller subdivisions brings up traffic questions in Harrisburg

Dellinger noted that these two projects will potentially bring in over 70 homes to that area, which will have an impact on traffic. But a traffic impact analysis (TIA) report isn't required unless a single project brings in that many homes.

"Our TIA usually states we don't require a TIA unless it is at 71," Dellinger said. "Here we have put two neighborhoods across from each other and we are now past that 70 mark. So we are going to have the traffic, but we are not addressing it."

Planning and Economic Director Sushil Nepal said it is true that a group of smaller projects won't trigger the need for a TIA. But he said a TIA isn't designed to fix the traffic problems that residents face on their streets.

Many residents face issues like speeding, high traffic volumes, people failing to stop at stop signs and many are concerned for children who are in the area.

Nepal said TIAs primarily fix bottleneck issues with intersections and turn lanes. It won't address the other issues.

"Your overall flow of the traffic, a TIA is not a fix for that," Nepal said.

The Oakview Residential Subdivision will be up for vote at the council's March meeting.