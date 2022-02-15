Set of smaller subdivisions brings up traffic questions in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A smaller subdivision in Harrisburg made headway at Monday night's council meeting.
The Tramore Residential Subdivision is a project the Harrisburg Town Council saw in July of 2021 when it approved its rezoning to allow for 42 single family homes.
Now the council, with its new members, approved the subdivisions preliminary plat. This is the first preliminary plat for the new members.
The homes are expected to be an average of 3,000 square feet and the lot sizes are said to range from 15,000 square feet to 44,000 square feet. The lost size for Tramore is said to be similar to the neighboring Blume, also off Hickory Ridge Road.
The property was rezoned in 2021 from Countryside Residential to Conditional Zoning Residential Medium Density. The Planning and Zoning Board reviewed and recommended approval of the preliminary plat last November. The neighborhood also chose to go with the open space fee-in-lieu-of instead of allocating land. The fee was presented to the Park and Recreation Advisory Board this January.
During the meeting, Council member Rodney Dellinger noted concerns from residents about traffic on that side of town.
Earlier in the meeting, the council held a public hearing for the conditional rezoning to allow for the Oakview Residential Subdivision off of Hickory Ridge Road. That project will add 30 more single family homes. That vote is scheduled to take place next month.
Dellinger noted that these two projects will potentially bring in over 70 homes to that area, which will have an impact on traffic. But a traffic impact analysis (TIA) report isn't required unless a single project brings in that many homes.
"Our TIA usually states we don't require a TIA unless it is at 71," Dellinger said. "Here we have put two neighborhoods across from each other and we are now past that 70 mark. So we are going to have the traffic, but we are not addressing it."
Planning and Economic Director Sushil Nepal said it is true that a group of smaller projects won't trigger the need for a TIA. But he said a TIA isn't designed to fix the traffic problems that residents face on their streets.
Many residents face issues like speeding, high traffic volumes, people failing to stop at stop signs and many are concerned for children who are in the area.
Nepal said TIAs primarily fix bottleneck issues with intersections and turn lanes. It won't address the other issues.
"Your overall flow of the traffic, a TIA is not a fix for that," Nepal said.
The Oakview Residential Subdivision will be up for vote at the council's March meeting.