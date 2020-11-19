Seventh Cabarrus Blessing Box opens

“We’re just thankful that we had the opportunity to do this,” Craig said. “It was fun to build it, I’m really excited with how it turned out and I’m really happy about what it’s going to provide for families around the area.

“I just hope this will inspire more people around the area to do it and get the word out.”

It took a while to put this box into place at Fire Station 1. It was originally supposed to be done more than a year ago as a local Girl Scout Troop was planning on building and decorating it, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Scout Troop was unable to meet so they were not able to get it done.

Another individual then stepped in to build it but that fell through as well.

But seeing the finished product on site made the entire process worth it for the Fire Chief.

“We’re just glad we finally got to this point,” Kirk Beard said.

He continued: “It’s just a really neat concept, and as (Mayor Hinnant) said, we want to get the word out, make sure everybody knows about it and we hope to get a lot of traffic through here.”