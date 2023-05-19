CONCORD – A $2.4 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to more than eight miles of Cabarrus County roads, including nine secondary road segments.

NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and install pavement markings to various roads throughout the county including:

• Wilshire Avenue from U.S. 601 to Union Street in Concord

• Peach Orchard Road from the Mecklenburg County line to McKee Creek in Harrisburg

• Roberta Road from Pitts School Road toward Ivydale Avenue in Concord

• Charlie Walker Road from N.C. 3 to the Rowan County line in Kannapolis

• Miller Road from Tuckaseegee Road to N.C. 3 in Kannapolis

The project schedule calls for completion in fall 2024.