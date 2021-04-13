She never thought this day would come, now Monslo Cox-Bradley has a home of her own

To see her hard work not only pay off but also seeing Cox-Bradley strive to do even more really hit Brown emotionally as she tried to hold back tears throughout Tuesday’s dedication ceremony. Cox-Bradley had to go through a lot in two years and eight months and the past year didn’t make anything easier as COVID-19 regulations slowed down so much in the state including Habitat construction.

“They always get to me (but) this one though was just a longer process than normal because a year ago none of us knew what was going on,” Brown said. “ReStore closed, volunteers can’t come to work sites and so a lot of the home owners that were in process got the brakes pumped on them when they’re trying to get out of substandard housing. (Cox-Bradley) was living in a house that was full of mold, she couldn’t breathe, the kids (weren’t) doing well there and you think about they got sent home for virtual school so kids are stuck in substandard housing and she wanted out. But her story to me — I have my own business right? — the fact that she took the pandemic era and started two small businesses? It’s like the best thing ever.”