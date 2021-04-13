She never thought this day would come, now Monslo Cox-Bradley has a home of her own

CONCORD — After two years and eight months of work Monslo Cox-Bradley wasn’t sure the day would ever come, but on Tuesday she was finally able to walk inside a home of her own.
“It’s a blessing,” she said. “I’m beyond happy. I’m just full of excitement I can’t really express. I’m glad it’s here, I can’t believe I handed over a big ‘ol check today, signed off on some stuff and I was more than happy to give it today. That was the best investment I ever made.”
Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent, and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals in need of a hand up. This home was sponsored by the Bobby and Elsie Bonds family, Cabarrus County Community Foundation, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Wells Fargo.
Cox-Bradley’s arrival was not only a banner day for her, but also for Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus as this was the 167th home provided by the organization since it came to the area in 1989. More specifically though, Monslo’s home was one of the final two in a small neighborhood in Cabarrus County entirely made up of Habitat homes.
Habitat Cabarrus bought this particular plot of land around 2005 or 2006 and to see it filled is a bittersweet moment for the organization as they now know they will need to find a new location to continue to provide quality housing for those in need.
“If anybody knows of somebody who wants to give a lot to Habitat we are actively looking for places to build the next house,” Habitat Cabarrus Board Vice President Leigh Brown said.
With more land Habitat Cabarrus will be able to give potential homeowners like Cox-Bradley a chance at homes of their own. People like Monslo and her son who combined to provide more than 250 sweat equity hours in their process to owning a home are the perfect examples of who Habitat Cabarrus wants to help.
Seeing their journey was inspiring for Brown and she hopes they will be able to inspire others as well.
“She’s such a role model and the crazy part is she doesn’t even see it yet,” Brown said. “Which is where she’s going to have such a scaleable impact on her neighbors where they’ll say, ‘Oh if you can then I can.’ Which is also how Habitat grows because most of our homeowners come from word of mouth with other homeowners because it’s like, ‘Hey friend, did you know this path is over here?’”
Cox-Bradley works a full-time job at Atrium Health’s Pediatric Office, but even while doing that and working toward a home with Habitat Cabarrus she started two other small businesses as well including a catering business and a snack business called “Reese’s Treats” which can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/Reesetreats20.
To see her hard work not only pay off but also seeing Cox-Bradley strive to do even more really hit Brown emotionally as she tried to hold back tears throughout Tuesday’s dedication ceremony. Cox-Bradley had to go through a lot in two years and eight months and the past year didn’t make anything easier as COVID-19 regulations slowed down so much in the state including Habitat construction.
“They always get to me (but) this one though was just a longer process than normal because a year ago none of us knew what was going on,” Brown said. “ReStore closed, volunteers can’t come to work sites and so a lot of the home owners that were in process got the brakes pumped on them when they’re trying to get out of substandard housing. (Cox-Bradley) was living in a house that was full of mold, she couldn’t breathe, the kids (weren’t) doing well there and you think about they got sent home for virtual school so kids are stuck in substandard housing and she wanted out. But her story to me — I have my own business right? — the fact that she took the pandemic era and started two small businesses? It’s like the best thing ever.”
She continued: “This is doable and this is stable, and this is her chance to build a foundation for a long time going, it’s generational. It’s so big.”
This wasn’t something Cox-Bradley did alone. Her 21-year-old son D'Aundre worked right alongside her so much of the way.
“It was a good feeling,” Cox-Bradley said. “It actually taught him a little bit more about being independent and showing him that anything he wanted to do he can accomplish. As long as you put forth the effort it can be done.”
Tuesday was one of the first times in the last year Habitat Cabarrus was able to have a bigger crowd at the dedication due to COVID-19 regulations in the state. The crowd was significant and noticeable but everyone still made an effort to wear a mask and maintain social distance.
People simply wanted to celebrate such a special moment with Cox-Bradley who was never sure the day would come when she would walk into her very own home. To celebrate this moment with her friends, family and community was something she’ll never forget.
“It’s very overwhelming, very emotional,” she said, “but I’m glad everybody was here to be here with me today to celebrate, to go through this with me because I couldn’t have done it alone.”