Sheriff, DA and house races among the unopposed races

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw was reelected with 52,017 votes.
Clerk of Superior Court Bill Baggs also won reelection with 51,638 votes.
New District Attorney Ashlie Shanley, who was appointed to replace Roxanne Vaneekhover who retired, won her first election with 50,614 votes.
Kevin Crutchfield won the N.C. House District 83. He tallied 14,162 votes.
N.C. Rep. Dr. Kristin Baker was reelected for District 82. She received 19,658 votes.
All are Republicans.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mark Plemmons
Editor
Mark Plemmons is editor of the Independent Tribune in Concord, N.C.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today