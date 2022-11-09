 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff, DA and house races among the unopposed races

  • 0
Sheriff Shaw

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw signs his paperwork to seek a second term as sheriff.

 Michael A. Anderson Photography

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw was reelected with 52,017 votes.

Clerk of Superior Court Bill Baggs also won reelection with 51,638 votes.

Chief Justice

North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby, left, talked with Cabarrus County Clerk of Court Bill Baggs.

New District Attorney Ashlie Shanley, who was appointed to replace Roxanne Vaneekhover who retired, won her first election with 50,614 votes.

New DA

Now retired District Attorney Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, left, poses with new District Attorney Ashlie P. Shanley and Superior Court Judge Marty McGee.

Kevin Crutchfield won the N.C. House District 83. He tallied 14,162 votes.

Kevin Crutchfield

Crutchfield
Rep. Kristin Baker M.D..jpg

Baker

N.C. Rep. Dr. Kristin Baker was reelected for District 82. She received 19,658 votes.

All are Republicans.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts