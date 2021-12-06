Sheriff Shaw announces he is seeking second term

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw announced today that he has filed for re-election with the Cabarrus County Board of Elections for the Office of Sheriff. Sheriff Shaw will be seeking his second term as the County Sheriff.

Below is a statement from Sheriff Shaw:

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Cabarrus County as your Sheriff. Over the past three years we have been able to make great progress in many areas of the Sheriff’s Office to include personnel, operations and equipment, while also facing the challenges the pandemic has brought to our community.

In the area of personnel, we have been able to recruit officers and staff to ensure we have the personnel resources needed to protect Cabarrus County. Our position vacancy rate is among the lowest in the state of North Carolina for agencies our size. We have been able to implement a new work shift model that allowed us to move away from rotating shifts to permanent shifts. Other personnel improvements were also made in the areas of training, human resources, professional development and the detention center.