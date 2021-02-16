 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office investigates homicide of man found in RV
Sheriff's office investigates homicide of man found in RV

Homicide investigation

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just before midnight Feb. 14 off of Mobil Trail Drive in Concord.

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

CONCORD The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred off of Mobil Trail Drive in Concord. 

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Feb. 14, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a deceased male in the 4000 block of Mobil Trail Drive in Concord. When deputies arrived on scene, they located 49-year-old Tyrus E. Winslow of Concord, NC deceased in a camper/RV.

Shortly thereafter, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and began their investigation.

At this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation. The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's

Office at (704) 920-3000 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

Currently no further information is available.

