Sheriff's office investigates homicide of man found in RV

CONCORD The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred off of Mobil Trail Drive in Concord.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Feb. 14, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a deceased male in the 4000 block of Mobil Trail Drive in Concord. When deputies arrived on scene, they located 49-year-old Tyrus E. Winslow of Concord, NC deceased in a camper/RV.

Shortly thereafter, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and began their investigation.

At this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation. The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's

Office at (704) 920-3000 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

Currently no further information is available.