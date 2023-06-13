ATCHISON, Kan. – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Oscar Shingledecker of Concord, was recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester, which ended May 9.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s List. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President’s List and 698 made the Dean’s List.