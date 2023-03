On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department will host a free document shredding event at Village Park, at 700 West C St, Kannapolis, NC.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. This is not for businesses, according to the City of Kannapolis.