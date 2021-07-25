Sisters in Partnership continue to provide breast health education and recruit new members

KANNAPOLIS — Despite the pandemic, Sisters In Partnership (SIP) has strived to remain active to promote breast health education throughout Cabarrus County. Founded in 1996, Sisters In Partnership is an all-volunteer group of breast health advocates who work to educate women about the importance of mammogram screenings, clinical breast exams, and breast self-examination for early cancer detection. Cabarrus County continues to rank as one of the highest for breast cancer incidence and mortality rates, especially among Black women.

SIP is led by Sonja Allison, a breast cancer survivor, and Jeanne Dixon. They are working to keep SIP viable despite the difficulties that the pandemic has brought. SIP members are now getting back into the community and are readily available to present on breast health awareness to congregations and other community organizations as well as provide a means of support to women affected by breast cancer. SIP has been involved with and is supported by the Breast Health program at Cabarrus Health Alliance, which includes the recent addition of peer educators.