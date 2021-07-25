Sisters in Partnership continue to provide breast health education and recruit new members

KANNAPOLIS — Despite the pandemic, Sisters In Partnership (SIP) has strived to remain active to promote breast health education throughout Cabarrus County. Founded in 1996, Sisters In Partnership is an all-volunteer group of breast health advocates who work to educate women about the importance of mammogram screenings, clinical breast exams, and breast self-examination for early cancer detection. Cabarrus County continues to rank as one of the highest for breast cancer incidence and mortality rates, especially among Black women.
SIP is led by Sonja Allison, a breast cancer survivor, and Jeanne Dixon. They are working to keep SIP viable despite the difficulties that the pandemic has brought. SIP members are now getting back into the community and are readily available to present on breast health awareness to congregations and other community organizations as well as provide a means of support to women affected by breast cancer. SIP has been involved with and is supported by the Breast Health program at Cabarrus Health Alliance, which includes the recent addition of peer educators.
Allison and Dixon also continue to vigorously recruit younger women affected by breast cancer to be able to expand SIP’s impact. “SIP has been serving the Cabarrus area for the last 25 years, and those members have done a wonderful job. I just want to make sure that I can be a resource to the younger women affected,” said Allison. “When I joined SIP, the members jokingly dubbed me as the ‘millennial’ of the group and said it was time for me to recruit other millennials so that SIP can continue to contribute to educating the community about breast cancer. I would love to have other young women available to share their story and join me in continuing the mission of SIP that Mrs. Dixon and the other members originally started.”
Currently, SIP is hosting virtual meetings on the last Monday of each month, but is looking to transition to in-person meetings within the coming months. Feel free to join them for a meeting. Membership is open to all who have a passion for providing breast health education to the community. You can contact SIP directly to access its ZOOM meeting information. The group can be reached at 980-622-5449 or by email at sistersinpartnership1996@gmail.com.
To stay up to date with SIP events and meetings, follow its Facebook page @SistersInPartnership or go to https://cabarrushealth.org/167/Breast-Health.
If support is needed for someone who has been newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment, or recently completed treatment for breast cancer, you can also call the Cabarrus Health Alliance at 704-920-1000 for assistance.