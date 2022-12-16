Site prep for new Cabarrus County Courthouse art installation underway

CONCORD, N.C. – Preparations for the public art installation in the new courthouse lobby are underway, as crews recently placed stenciling to map out the Woven Scroll design.

The design, created by Texas-based RE:site, features thousands of individually hand-wrapped colored steel wire sections which are stacked vertically and suspended by a winding array of stainless steel cables.

The design symbolizes learning and knowledge, and “true justice demands that we continue to learn as our life unfolds,” according to RE:site’s project description.

Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer gave the update during the county commissioner agenda meeting on Dec. 5.

Bilafer also provided a rundown of site activity over the past 30 days. Crews started completing the third and fourth floors, installed the Church Street hardscape install and began third-floor courtroom millwork, he said.

In the coming weeks, information technology rooms will be turned over to the Information Technology Services Department and more sunshades will be installed on the exterior canopy, Bilafer said. He added crews are also working to get merchandising permits for furniture to be built in February.

The grand opening for the downtown Concord facility is scheduled for spring of 2023. Commissioners first approved the 250,000-square-foot renovation and expansion in 2019.

Also during the agenda meeting, Commissioners:

Heard from Active Living and Parks Project and Event Manager Ian Sweeney about two recommendations for the Matching Incentive Grant Program. The ALP initiative provides money for non-profits and school groups to “construct, improve, or acquire recreation or park facilities,” Sweeney said. The requests total $8,007 and will be used to purchase a new fence at Weddington Hills Elementary School and outdoor fitness equipment at Harrisburg Park, according to Sweeney. The ALP commission unanimously recommended the projects.

Heard from Assistant County Manager Kelly Sifford about revised rules and regulations for library patrons. The revised policy won’t change much from the current iteration, Sifford said. However, the language will be simplified. The library also plans to get smaller “postcard” versions of the revised policy to provide to patrons as needed. The new policy will also be posted at the front door of all library locations.

The regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 19) at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.

This will be the first regular meeting featuring newly-elected Commissioners Chris Measmer and Kenny Wortman. Measmer and Wortman were sworn in along with incumbent Lynn Shue during a ceremony prior to the Dec. 5 agenda meeting. They join Board Chair Steve Morris and Commissioner Barbara Strang.

Residents can watch commissioner meetings on the Cabarrus County livestream at cabarruscounty.us, on YouTube (@CabarrusCounty) and on CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable Channel 22).

Stay updated on these and all County programs and projects by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us