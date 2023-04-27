Get your capes and cowls ready because the Concord Micro-Con returns on Saturday, May 6, from noon to 5 p.m. at Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. This comic book convention is open to all ages and is free to attend.

Established in 2017 by Chris Rigo of Beardy Weirdy’s Comics, the Concord Micro-Con is celebrating its sixth official year (2020 was cancelled because of COVID).

Thanks to the recent expansion at Cabarrus Brewing Company, the Concord Micro-Con is going to be bigger than ever this year, with even more vendors in the new “Kettle Room” space.

“Whether you’re a seasoned comic book vet, a newbie looking for your very first comic, or you’ve just seen all the super-hero films and you want to hang out with like-minded people, this event is for you,” Rigo said.

There will be 50 or more comic book and toy vendors with thousands of vintage comic books, toys and video games for sale will be on site. The “Artist Attic” inside the main taproom will feature artists from all across the southeast. There will be a cosplay contest at 4 p.m.. Multiple food trucks will also be on site.

Have a collection you want to sell? Contact Rigo at 704-242-1119 or swing by the Beardy Weirdy’s booth near the main entrance at the event.

The first 100 guests receive a free Guardians of the Galaxy print by Davey Beauchamp.