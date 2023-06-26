In 2019, Sheryl Kluge had an idea to help people in the community struggling with food insecurity. With help from the Concord Fire Department, Kluge installed a Blessing Box at Fire Station 5 on Pitts School Road.

It was a box where people would leave what food they could so others could take what they needed.

“The intention was just to have one box,” Kluge told the Independent Tribune. Within a week though, “it just took off.”

Her simple act of kindness—filling a small box with nonperishable food items—reverberated across the community, as people stepped up to contribute what they had to help alleviate food hunger.

Four years later, Kluge’s passion project has turned into a full-fledged nonprofit called 1Can, which works to make sure as many people as possible in the community have access to food.

The organization, which now has eight Blessing Boxes located throughout the county, lives by the saying that it only takes one can of food to make a difference.

Aside from the Blessing Boxes, the organization provides meal bags to senior citizens, clients with Cabarrus Health Alliance and families in need through its Vision Partner program.

It also delivers snack packs to students with Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City Schools. More than 6,000 snack packs were donated to schools last fall and Kluge hopes to donate around 10,000 snack packs for the upcoming school year.

So far in 2023, 1Can has distributed over 16,300 pounds of food to people in need.

With 25 percent of Cabarrus County residents and one in five children suffering from food insecurity, which has only been exacerbated by inflation, the need for these programs is more important than ever.

“Those of us who are warm and dry and safe and well-fed must show up for those who are cold, wet, endangered and hungry,” Kluge said during 1Can’s inaugural gala Thursday night at the Laureate Center in downtown Kannapolis.

“We serve the forgotten and those who have fallen through the cracks, or are suffering in silence,” Kluge told the crowd.

Helping people like Erika

One of those people is a woman in her 30s named Erika, who was living in the woods in Kannapolis when Kluge met her two years ago at the Blessing Box located at the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s parking lot.

After sharing with Kluge her love for fruit cups, Kluge made sure to stock up her car with fruit cups, in case she should see Erika again.

Erika used the data cards to write Kluge notes and let her know about her life, including that she had recently been force to leave her portion of the woods.

Kluge continued to see Erika on occasion and asked how she could help. She never gave her money— just fruit cups.

In one card, Erika wrote to Kluge: “You are the only person, besides my kid, who seems happy to see me and glad to be around me.

The last card Kluge received, Erika wrote: “I love you Sheryl. You’re so very appreciated. Thank you for all you do.”

She did not see her friend for several months and was worried. A week ago, as Kluge was thinking about what to say during the gala, she saw Erika on the side of the road. She called out to her.

“She lit up like I was Santa Claus,” Kluge said. They talked and made plans to continue meeting on a regular basis—so Erika will know that she is not alone.

Kluge understands there is only so much she can do for Erika, but she appreciates that her small acts of kindness have at least made Erika “feel a little human” by knowing that she is valued and her life—no matter how hard-- has meaning and dignity.

When asked why she came up with 1Can, Kluge said it all boils down to this: “There but for the grace of God, go I,” she told the crowd.

The Changing Lives Award

1Can has grown considerably since 2019 and now includes 63 active volunteers, including 17 blessing box keepers, who regularly work to ensure the boxes remain fully stocked.

These volunteers have given over 1,200 hours of their time so far this year, Kluge said.

Several of the volunteers, many of them young people, were individually recognized by Kluge during the gala.

One of those volunteers is Gabe Perry, 2023 Northwest High School graduate and a boy scout, who built the Blessing Box in 2020 at Rotary Square in downtown Concord as part of his Eagle Scout Service project. At the time, it was the sixth Blessing Box in the county.

He was the third boy scout to build a Blessing Box.

The box also doubles as a time capsule, to be opened in 2050. The City of Concord, Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Concord Rotary Club all placed items reflecting 2020 into the time capsule, Perry said.

“Every time I would go to the box, it would be empty,” he told the crowd. “This showed me that the need was much larger than I ever imagined and that this box was making a difference.”

He has met many people who utilize the box, including many who are homeless, “and they’re all very grateful.”

Kluge also presented the first annual Changing Lives Award, which went to Cabarrus County government.

This was because during the pandemic, the County made the decision to allocate $33.5 million it had received from the American Rescue Act funds to 50 local agencies. The money distributed to 1Can allowed it to move into a larger facility.

The funds not only allowed 1Can to improve its operating procedures, but it also increased the number of blessing box keepers and volunteers.

Assistant County Manager Kelly Sifford and County Commissioner Chairman Steve Morris accepted the award.

“It is really a blessing to us to be able to support an organization like this and to know that good things are happening,” Morris said.