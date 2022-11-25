 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small single-engine aircraft crash-lands at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

  • Updated
Craft Crash

No one was reported injured.

 City of Concord

CONCORD – A Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft with one pilot and no passengers on board made a crash landing at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. Initial information indicates an apparent failure of the landing gear. No injuries were reported.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the reported plane crash at 3:47 p.m. and crews with specialized aircraft blaze equipment arrived on scene less than one minute later. Fire personnel provided basic life support to the single occupant of the plane, however, they refused treatment due to lack of injuries.

Aviation department line personnel were successful in moving the aircraft out of the runway safety atea in a timely manner. The runway at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport was closed for approximately 1.5 hours while crews responded.

In total, two blaze companies, three engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, two battalion chiefs, one safety officer, and one division chief responded to the call. Assistance was also provided by the Concord Police Department, Odell Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

