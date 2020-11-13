Smaller gatherings, Thanksgiving outdoors, virtual Black Fridays: CHA discusses holidays in a pandemic

Cabarrus County is far from out of the woods with COVID-19, it’s actually in as tough of a spot as it has ever been, and the holidays could either make that worse or, at least, keep it from getting worse. CHA wants the community to get through this, but they know it will take an extra effort from the people of Cabarrus County.

“If we start by covering this at Thanksgiving then we can all stay well for Christmas,” Babbitt said. “And if we stay well for Christmas we can stay well for the New Year.

“We’ve got to just keep getting closer to when this is going to be over and we can get back to celebrating our holidays the way we want to.”

“We know that everybody has pandemic fatigue, we know that this is exhausting,” Karas added. “But Cabarrus Health Alliance is here to support our community in every way that we can and we are doing it tirelessly, so are a lot of other organizations.

“We just want Cabarrus County residents to hang on and let’s do this together. It’s going to take all of us to have this type of behavior for us to slow this down. We don’t want it to speed up, we want it to slow down. So just hang in there. We’re proud of Cabarrus County, let’s just all do this together.”