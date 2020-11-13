Smaller gatherings, Thanksgiving outdoors, virtual Black Fridays: CHA discusses holidays in a pandemic

KANNAPOLIS — With the Holiday season coming up and Thanksgiving and Black Friday right around the corner, staying healthy has become even more important in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic active in the area.
Cases and the percent of those contracting the virus are going up in Cabarrus County and with prime family gathering time a couple weeks away, the Cabarrus Health Alliance is doing all it can to educate the public on the precautions they should take with the novel coronavirus hitting its peak in the community.
“We are recommending that holiday gatherings stay small,” Erin Babbitt, Cabarrus Health Alliance’s lead nurse on the COVID Health Information Team, said in an interview Friday. “That there be 10 people indoors, but if you can host outdoors, host outdoors.
“If you can keep family groups, household units at their own table, instead of having a grownups’ table and a kids’ table each little house has their own table. You can still have your family together but you’re still staying with your household unit and you’re socially distancing from anyone who’s not in your household.”
Governor Roy Cooper changed guidance under the paused Phase III of reopening to allowing gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors in anticipation of the upcoming holidays. Cabarrus County has fully adopted the state’s guidance and encourages the citizens of the area to do their best to follow it.
Cabarrus County recently hit a pandemic high of 715 active cases Thursday. The rate of individuals testing positive also hit a high for the last three months of 7.75 percent as of Nov. 7.
That number is subject to change as more information comes in, but since the end of October, Cabarrus County has seen a positive test rate of more than 7 percent, the first time that has happened since the end of July.
If families are not diligent at their upcoming holiday gatherings, health officials fear those numbers could continue to rise.
That is why they are recommending, if at all possible, for families who are hosting people from out of town to encourage those coming into town to self-quarantine for 14 days. If that isn’t possible they suggest individuals wear masks at gatherings, and more important than anything else, maintain social distance of six feet at the least.
With this comes responsibility for every person going out to any of these events and being diligently cautious.
“You should try to treat every situation that you’re in as if someone is positive,” Jordan Karas, Program Manager for CHA’s COVID Department, said. “If somebody was positive in my group then my decisions need to reflect that understanding.
“So if you have that mindset one you’re protecting yourself, but two you’re also protecting others because what if I’m that person that has it and I am unaware? So how can I make sure that my behavior does not expose other people? That’s a way to make sure that people have that mindset and we just want to encourage people to think through these things so that their behavior reflects good mitigation strategies to where we’re slowing the spread down.”
Babbitt and Karas emphasized the need for an abundance of caution due to the slow developing nature of the virus. They said individuals who contract COVID-19 are contagious 48 hours before they start showing symptoms.
That is a reason why the CDC recently changed its close contact guidance. Rather than defining “close contact” as 15 consecutive minutes, it recommends quarantining those having contact for 15 minutes over the course of a 24-hour period.
Additionally, close contact includes hugging a family member at a holiday gathering. These are things people need to be careful about because while people feel the most comfortable around loved ones at holidays, this is actually when respiratory viruses very commonly spread.
Several of the first large spread events in Cabarrus County came at a wedding, birthday party and Easter gathering in April. Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings will present very similar possibilities in the coming weeks.
“That’s where you have your guard down the most is when you’re at home, comfortable with your family and that’s probably where you (least) want to spread it,” Babbitt said.
While CHA does not directly keep track of cases transmitted between family members in households, they did say this is a very common place where the virus does spread. A family member contracts it, brings it home not knowing they have it and their loved ones get infected.
It’s the nature of a virus such as this but it’s a scenario which must be taken into account in the coming weeks.
So when families are gathering this holiday season they will be encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. It’s why CHA encourages other adjustments for hosts of gatherings as well such as having hand sanitizer at the door, having masks available if possible and avoiding serving food in a buffet style.
Babbitt did say it’s very unlikely a person would get COVID-19 from a surface in a home, but having several people getting food in one place could create a precarious situation.
Black Friday shopping
Black Friday is another potentially risky proposition this year as thousands of people love to gather to get their deals for holiday presents. CHA is mindful of this too and they are asking their citizens to be aware as well.
“What’s the occupancy of the store that you’re traveling to? They probably are not going to be open at 2 a.m. like they normally would, so make sure that you’re checking what the hours are, check the occupancy,” Babbitt said. “Can you go at a different time? If you have to go, can you go at not a peak time?
“Make sure that you’re staying with your household unit, don’t get these big groups of multiple different families that are just going to spread it to different homes.”
Karas also suggested an alternative to the traditional Black Friday shopping spree.
“In this time we want to make sure that we’re keeping others safe and ourselves safe, so a kind of fun idea is have a virtual Black Friday shopping party,” she said. “So whatever platform you want to use if it’s Zoom or you’re using iPhone for video stuff, get your group of friends and family together in the comfort of your own home in your pajamas, watching your favorite movie and you guys can all just be shopping online together.
“I know that is a different type of social interaction, I know that that’s different, but it’s having that excitement together with your family and friends, but it’s doing it in a safe way.”
They also encourage people to frequent Small Business Saturday — especially this year with the economic struggles in the state — as well as Cyber Monday. There are options out there to mitigate risk and CHA encourages people to take those into account.
Cabarrus County is far from out of the woods with COVID-19, it’s actually in as tough of a spot as it has ever been, and the holidays could either make that worse or, at least, keep it from getting worse. CHA wants the community to get through this, but they know it will take an extra effort from the people of Cabarrus County.
“If we start by covering this at Thanksgiving then we can all stay well for Christmas,” Babbitt said. “And if we stay well for Christmas we can stay well for the New Year.
“We’ve got to just keep getting closer to when this is going to be over and we can get back to celebrating our holidays the way we want to.”
“We know that everybody has pandemic fatigue, we know that this is exhausting,” Karas added. “But Cabarrus Health Alliance is here to support our community in every way that we can and we are doing it tirelessly, so are a lot of other organizations.
“We just want Cabarrus County residents to hang on and let’s do this together. It’s going to take all of us to have this type of behavior for us to slow this down. We don’t want it to speed up, we want it to slow down. So just hang in there. We’re proud of Cabarrus County, let’s just all do this together.”
