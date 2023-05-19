MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.