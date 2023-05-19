SNHU announces Winter 2023 President’s List
MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Students listed are:
Charlotte – Esther Rutledge, Alban Gray, Collin Lanier, Devante Crenshaw, Darian Oates, Krystle Thomas.
Concord – Kimberly Machiels, Cheryl Poole, Helena Cook, Haley Wichman, Clyde Smith, Timothy Jones.
People are also reading…
Harrisburg – Lanah Stanford, William Chandler.
Kannapolis – Riley Oremus.
Midland – Alan Chumsawang, Blake Moore.
Mooresville – Torrey Rodgers, William McLaughlin.
Mount Pleasant – Megan Singleton.
Salisbury – Norlan Fungaling, Ryan Gingery, Jamie Javis, Michael Leitch.