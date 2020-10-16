Some Cabarrus facilities opening; public encouraged to continue using online services

• Virtual assistants that greet visitors from a television in the lobby

• Drive-thru and curbside service

County Manager Mike Downs believes it’s important for residents to have service options.

“Cabarrus County is fortunate to have a workforce with vision and skill to keep us moving forward,” said Downs. “Our online services will continue to meet the needs of residents who prefer not to come in. Still, there are residents who can benefit from in-person interactions and on-site resources. We’ve taken protective measures to help the public and our staff safe.”

Residents who have questions are encouraged to contact the department before coming to the facility. For a full list of County departments, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/directory or call the County’s information line at 704-920-2020.

Commissioners meetings remain online

County commissioners will continue to meet using Microsoft Teams. The public can participate in comments and hearings virtually, over the phone, by email or in person. Follow commissioner meetings on Twitter, @CabarrusCounty, and watch the broadcast on CabCo TV (Spectrum Channel 22), on www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and on the County’s livestream, www.cabarruscounty.us/live.