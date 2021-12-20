'Something Joyful': Holiday caravan to Coltrane Center amps up

The Christmas Caravan made its way down Corban Avenue SE again this year to bring some holiday cheer to the Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center.
For the second year in a row, the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group got together to decorate their vehicles, dressed up in festive attire, before they headed out to the Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center Dec. 14.
The idea for a caravan first came up when the link group was wondering what they could do during the pandemic last year to bring some holiday fun to their December meeting held at the center.
The caravan offered a socially distanced way for the link group to bring some joy to the center’s members. The group members also drop off donations as they drive under the awning.
Now, the link group is planning to make the caravan a holiday tradition.
Coltrane Family Services Director Kristy Smith said the center members who are able to watch the caravan love the interaction.
“They are excited to see people from the county come and love on them because they can be rather isolated,” Smith explained. “An event like this brings back memories for them of when they were a kid and their family went to a holiday parade or maybe when they took their own kids. I’m ready to just do something joyful.”
This year’s caravan was definitely bigger and better. Presents were piled high on top of cars, there was a Santa splattered to the front of a minivan and trailing at the end was a horse drawn carriage with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.
When Dori Thurman was asked by Cannon Pharmacy staff to dress up and ride in the carriage as Mrs. Clause, there was no hesitation. The only real question was whether or not she needed to wear her white gloves to complete the costume.
Thurman’s husband is a regular attendee at the center, going five days a week. She said he had a stroke about 15 years ago. She keeps him at home with her, but during the week, he spends a good chunk of his time at the center.
“We cannot do it without the L.I.F.E. Center,” Thurman said. “They are very caring, loving and professional. I could not keep my husband at home without them.”
Thurman’s husband was able to watch the caravan as his wife danced on top of the carriage, waved and blew kisses.
Amanda Buck from Cannon Pharmacy said that, while the pandemic gave the initial push for the event, it’s something that just makes sense to keep doing.
“The reality is, when people are at the Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center, they have a hard time getting out and about. Last year we didn't know what to expect, but it went so well.”
Alisha Ritchie, a senior care consultant from CarePatrol Senior PLacement Services, said she saw the needs of seniors in her care change from being mobile, to needing care in the home during the pandemic.
With the COVID-19 virus still around, some are still isolated. She said giving people a chance to enjoy a holiday event where they’re at is meaningful.
“That is what the holiday season is all about, letting them know that traditional things we have done in the past are not fully gone,” Ritchie said.
The Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center is located at 321 Corban Ave SE.
The center is always open for donations. The center needs:
- Gloves
- Napkins
- Toilet paper
- Paper straws
- Decaf coffee
- Tea
- Ziplock bags
- Kleenex