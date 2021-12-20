'Something Joyful': Holiday caravan to Coltrane Center amps up

This year’s caravan was definitely bigger and better. Presents were piled high on top of cars, there was a Santa splattered to the front of a minivan and trailing at the end was a horse drawn carriage with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

When Dori Thurman was asked by Cannon Pharmacy staff to dress up and ride in the carriage as Mrs. Clause, there was no hesitation. The only real question was whether or not she needed to wear her white gloves to complete the costume.

Thurman’s husband is a regular attendee at the center, going five days a week. She said he had a stroke about 15 years ago. She keeps him at home with her, but during the week, he spends a good chunk of his time at the center.

“We cannot do it without the L.I.F.E. Center,” Thurman said. “They are very caring, loving and professional. I could not keep my husband at home without them.”

Thurman’s husband was able to watch the caravan as his wife danced on top of the carriage, waved and blew kisses.

Amanda Buck from Cannon Pharmacy said that, while the pandemic gave the initial push for the event, it’s something that just makes sense to keep doing.