CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.

More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on May 6. Approximately 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services.

Local graduates include:

Caleb Watson of Concord, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Triston Freeberg of Davidson, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education.

Olivia Montgomery of Davidson, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Stephen Clark of Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Nathan Chastain of Woodleaf, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

The top academic programs for the Class of 2023 included Intelligence and Security Studies, Business Administration, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Criminal Justice.

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.