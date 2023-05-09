The City of Kannapolis' Thursdays on Main concert features the Southside Saints.

It is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11. The concert is at Veterans Park and is free to the public.

Children 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol.

Food/drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Lawn chairs are permitted.

You can download the city's summer event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov.