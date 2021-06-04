 Skip to main content
Special church events coming up
CHURCH EVENTS

Special church events coming up

Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

Broadus

Baptist VBS: Set sail and chart a course to Vacation Bible School at Broadus Baptist Church for “Big Fish Bay … Hooked on God’s Mercy” from June 6-11 from 5:45-8:15 p.m.

There will be music, crafts, games and teaching for all ages, from infant to adult. Supper will be served. The church is at 59 Green St. SW in Concord.

For more information, call 704-788-4008 or email aqberry6@gmail.com or danalyrae@gmail. com.

Harrisburg

Baptist VBS: Harrisburg Baptist Church is holding Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay … Hooked on God’s Mercy” from June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A meal will be provided each night and all ages are welcome, including adults. Lessons will include crafts.

