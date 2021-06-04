Special church events coming up

Broadus

Baptist VBS: Set sail and chart a course to Vacation Bible School at Broadus Baptist Church for “Big Fish Bay … Hooked on God’s Mercy” from June 6-11 from 5:45-8:15 p.m.

There will be music, crafts, games and teaching for all ages, from infant to adult. Supper will be served. The church is at 59 Green St. SW in Concord.

For more information, call 704-788-4008 or email aqberry6@gmail.com or danalyrae@gmail. com.

Harrisburg

Baptist VBS: Harrisburg Baptist Church is holding Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay … Hooked on God’s Mercy” from June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

A meal will be provided each night and all ages are welcome, including adults. Lessons will include crafts.

