Special church events: Concert, homecoming and a support group

9/11 Remembrance Concert

The Singing Saints Chorus will present a 9/11 Remembrance Concert on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. at Forest Hill United Methodist Church.

The conductor is Robert L. Kennedy, accompanist is Dustin Shelton, organist is M.L. Marley and the trumpeter is David Maulden. The church is at 265 Union St. N., Concord.

Midway UMC homecoming

Midway United Methodist is celebrating homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The church is giving thanks for 103 years of faith and fellowship.

The speaker will be Rev. Craig Allen. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service. The church is at 702 S. Main St., Kannapolis.

Support group for grief

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join a GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The weekly support group is held Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Nov. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.