Special church events: Free lunches, BBQ, VBS and more

Free lunch for children

As part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Summer Nutrition Program, free lunches will be served to all school-aged children at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Serving will be in the fellowship hall from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each Monday through Thursday, from June 20 through Aug. 4.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to remain with the child while they eat lunch. The church looks forward to meeting and serving all children in the area.

Barbecue chicken sale at Harmony

Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 White St. NW, will have a drive-thru barbecue chicken sale from 11 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, June 25.

The plate will include: 1/2 barbecue chicken, baked beans, red slaw and bread. $12 per plate.

Vacation Bible School

Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Supper provided. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.

WinShape Camps at Connect

Connect Christian Church is hosting its WinShape Camps from June 27 to July 1.

For more information and to register, visit www.connectchristianchurch.org/winshape. Connect Christian Church is at 3101 Davidson Highway, Concord.

Christmas in the Summer

Christmas in the Summer is happening July 22-23 at He's Alive Church, N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

It is an explosive time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Plus, special guest Epic Entertainment! You'll experience their high-energy, interactive games and hilarious mascot skits, all built upon the Gospel.

At Christmas in the Summer, we're going to Light It Up, as we learn about Jesus who came into the world as a light, so that everyone who believes in Him will not remain in darkness (John 12:46).

Christmas in the Summer on Friday, July 22 times are from 3-9 p.m. and on Saturday, July 23 from 3-8 p.m.