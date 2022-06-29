Special church events: Logan/Shankletown event, VBS and more

Logan/Shankletown Schools Association

Keeping the Legacy Alive

“Together in the past, together in the future,” is the theme for the 2022 Grand Reunion. The former alumni look forward to keeping the legacy of our dear school alive and hope to continue to celebrate many years into the future. After not celebrating for two years due to the pandemic, the association is excited to celebrate this year with a full itinerary of events.

The host hotel is: The Hilton Garden Inn, Charlotte/Concord, 7831 Gateway Lane, Concord, NC 28026.

The scheduled activities are:

Friday, July 1, 2022:

Registration: Handy Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the corner of Tournament and Lincoln in Concord.

The Unveiling of the Monument will take place at 2 p.m. at the corner of Lincoln and Rone Street. The monument has memorialized past alumni, it has each name and graduation year. Alumni can have a family member or any alumni memorialized for a small fee to the association.

The All White Ball (SOLD OUT) will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Wynhdam Ballroom, 9 Union St. N, Concord.

Saturday, July 2, 2022:

10 a.m. – The Association Meeting at the Handy Center (Corner of Lincoln and Tournament).

Vendors will be available at 5 p.m. with a DJ, Food, Music and a Follies Competition at 7 p.m. (Competition/Prizes/Entertainment).

Sunday, July 3, 2022:

Worship and Memorial Service at 10 a.m. at First Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 158 Rone Ave., Concord.

Free lunch for children

As part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Summer Nutrition Program, free lunches will be served to all school-aged children at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Serving will be in the fellowship hall from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each Monday through Thursday, from June 20 through Aug. 4.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to remain with the child while they eat lunch. The church looks forward to meeting and serving all children in the area.

Vacation Bible School

Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on now through Friday, July 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Supper is provided. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.

WinShape Camps at Connect

Connect Christian Church is hosting its WinShape Camps from June 27 to July 1.

For more information and to register, visit www.connectchristianchurch.org/winshape. Connect Christian Church is at 3101 Davidson Highway, Concord.

Christmas in the Summer

Christmas in the Summer is happening July 22-23 at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

It is an explosive time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Plus, special guest Epic Entertainment! You’ll experience their high-energy, interactive games and hilarious mascot skits, all built upon the Gospel.

At Christmas in the Summer, we’re going to Light It Up, as we learn about Jesus who came into the world as a light, so that everyone who believes in him will not remain in darkness (John 12:46).

Christmas in the Summer on Friday, July 22 times are from 3-9 p.m. and on Saturday, July 23 from 3-8 p.m.

First Baptist Church Concord VBS

First Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School with free dinner and worship, crafts, Bible Study, games and more.

VBS will run July 10-14th from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Concord, 200 Branchview Drive SE. Registration can be done on the church website.