Special church events: VBS, anniversary, BBQ chicken and more

Free lunch for children

As part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Summer Nutrition Program, free lunches will be served to all school-aged children at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Blvd.

Serving will be in the fellowship hall from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each Monday through Thursday from June 20 through Aug. 4.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to remain with the child while they eat lunch. The church looks forward to meeting and serving all children in the area.

120th Anniversary celebration

McGill Baptist Church is celebrating its 120th anniversary on Sunday, June 19. Worship service will be at 10 a.m. Lunch will at 11 a.m. The church is at 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

BBQ chicken sale at Harmony

Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 White St. NW, will have a drive-thru barbecue chicken sale from 11 a.m. until sold out, on Saturday, June 25.

The plate will include: 1/2 barbecue chicken, baked beans, red slaw and bread. $12 per plate.

Vacation Bible School

Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Supper provided. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.

WinShape Camps at Connect

Connect Christian Church is hosting its WinShape Camps on June 27 - July 1.

For more info and to register, please visit www.connectchristianchurch.org/winshape. Connect Christian Church is located at 3101 Davidson Hwy., Concord.