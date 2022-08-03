Special church events: VBS, blood drive, homecoming and grief support

Midway Vacation Bible School set

Food Truck Party VBS will be held at Midway United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration starts at 9:15 a.m., or call Midway UMC at 704-932-3216. The church is at 108 Bethpage Road in Kannapolis.

Howell's Baptist homecoming

Howell’s Missionary Baptist Church will be holding its annual homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m.

This will be a special service honoring the church’s history. There will be special music by some of the members and the church’s pastor, Buster Pigg, will be in charge of the service.

Bring a basket of food and join church members for lunch in the Fellowship Hall after the service. The church is at 3800 Baptist Lane, Concord.

Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive

The 18th annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Cruise In, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis.

The One Blood Drive begins at 9 a.m. and the cruise in, hot dog and bake sale begins at 10 a.m.

Support group for grief to be offered

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for: A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The weekly support group is held Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Nov. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.