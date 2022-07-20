Special church events: VBS, free lunch and grief support

Free lunch for kids through Aug. 4

As part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Summer Nutrition Program, free lunches will be served to all school-aged children at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Servings will be offered at the fellowship hall from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each Monday through Thursday through Aug. 4.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to remain with the child while they eat lunch. The church looks forward to meeting and serving all children in the area.

Christmas in the Summer starts July 22

Christmas in the Summer is happening July 22-23 at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

It is an explosive time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Plus, special guest Epic Entertainment! You’ll experience their high-energy, interactive games and hilarious mascot skits, all built upon the Gospel.

At Christmas in the Summer, we’re going to Light It Up as we learn about Jesus, who came into the world as a light, so that everyone who believes in him will not remain in darkness (John 12:46).

Christmas in the Summer will be held Friday, July 22, from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 23, from 3-8 p.m.

Support group for grief to be offered

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for: A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The weekly support group is held Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Nov. 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.