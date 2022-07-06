Special church events: VBS, free lunch and summer Christmas

First Baptist Church Concord VBS

First Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School with free dinner and worship, crafts, Bible Study, games and more.

VBS will run July 10-14 from 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Concord, 200 Branchview Drive SE. Registration can be done on the church website.

Free lunch for children

As part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Summer Nutrition Program, free lunches will be served to all school-aged children at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Serving will be in the fellowship hall from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each Monday through Thursday, from June 20 through Aug. 4.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to remain with the child while they eat lunch. The church looks forward to meeting and serving all children in the area.

Vacation Bible School

Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School through Friday, July 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Supper is provided. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.

WinShape Camps at Connect

Connect Christian Church is hosting its WinShape Camps from June 27 to July 1.

For more information and to register, visit www.connectchristianchurch.org/winshape. Connect Christian Church is at 3101 Davidson Highway, Concord.

Christmas in the Summer

Christmas in the Summer is happening July 22-23 at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

It is an explosive time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Plus, special guest Epic Entertainment! You’ll experience their high-energy, interactive games and hilarious mascot skits, all built upon the Gospel.

At Christmas in the Summer, we’re going to Light It Up, as we learn about Jesus who came into the world as a light, so that everyone who believes in him will not remain in darkness (John 12:46).

Christmas in the Summer will be held Friday, July 22, from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 23, from 3-8 p.m.