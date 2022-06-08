 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church events

Special church events: VBS, free lunches, anniversary

Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

Vacation Bible School

Franklin Heights Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School June 12-15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 years through 6th grade.

Dinner will be served nightly. The church is located at 526 Wright Avenue Kannapolis. This year the theme is Kookaburra Coast – Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.

Free lunch for children

As part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Summer Nutrition Program, free lunches will be served to all school-aged children at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Blvd.

Serving will be in the fellowship hall from 11:15-12:15 each Monday through Thursday from June 20 through Aug. 4.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to remain with the child while they eat lunch. The church looks forward to meeting and serving all children in the area.

120th Anniversary celebration

McGill Baptist Church is celebrating its 120th Anniversary on Sunday, June 19. Worship service will be at 10 a.m. Lunch will at 11 a.m. The church is located at 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Vacation Bible school

Harrisburg Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Supper provided. The church is located at 6525 Morehead Road in Harrisburg.

