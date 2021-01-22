Speedway, Atrium, partners vaccinating 16,000 during weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mass vaccination clinics will run from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., through Sunday, Jan. 24. Appointments are required to receive a vaccination, and vaccinations will not be available without confirmation of a spot. This is to help manage the supply of the vaccine, given its ultra-cold storage requirements and limited shelf life after thawing. The current appointment slots are already full for this event, showing the desire by surrounding community members to receive the vaccine. After receiving their vaccination, each patient will proceed to a monitoring area where medical staff will closely monitor for any potential reaction.

“The speedway will literally become Victory Lane for thousands of North Carolinians this weekend,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer, Speedway Motorsports. “This vaccination clinic is a crucial pit stop in the race to beat the pandemic. We’re modeling our efforts off the success we had last year partnering with Atrium Health to create a drive-up testing site. People will actually drive on the racetrack and pit road before entering one of 12 vaccination lanes in the garage area. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.”