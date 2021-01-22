 Skip to main content
Speedway, Atrium, partners vaccinating 16,000 this weekend
Speedway, Atrium, partners vaccinating 16,000 this weekend

Charlotte Motor Speedway first of two major sports venues to open gates to combat COVID-19

  • Updated
Speedway clinic

Lisa Boyce goes over her paperwork with an Atrium Health worker prior to receiving her COVID-19 vaccination during a mass vaccination event held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 Photo Credit Kevin McCarthy

CONCORD – As more people continue to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a unique public-private partnership is hosting the first of several mass vaccination events in the community that began Friday, Jan. 22, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Over the course of the three-day weekend period, Atrium Health will be administering over 16,000 vaccinations to people who are at least 65 years of age at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as the first of two announced mass vaccination sites at professional sports venues. Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Football Club, is planning to host a similar mass vaccination event in the near future.

Speedway clinic

An Atrium Health healthcare worker applies a bandage to Doug Bassinger’s arm following his COVID-19 vaccination during a mass vaccination event held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Speedway clinic

Honeywell is providing handheld data capture technology, such as this point-of-care scanner, to improve efficiency and reduce wait times during mass vaccination events, such as the one this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Jan. 14, Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a unique public-private initiative with a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021. With support from the State of North Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local governments, these organizations will work together to administer vaccinations, provide logistics and operations support, and offer venues for an efficient and safe initiative.

“The ability to launch the state's largest vaccination event so rapidly is a testament to the power of partnership,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “Our goal, simply stated, is to get as many shots in arms as quickly as we can, to save the lives of North Carolinians. And we thank Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen for their support of our partnership with Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway as we take a critical step forward in defeating this virus and returning life to some semblance of normal.”

The mass vaccination clinics will run from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., through Sunday, Jan. 24. Appointments are required to receive a vaccination, and vaccinations will not be available without confirmation of a spot. This is to help manage the supply of the vaccine, given its ultra-cold storage requirements and limited shelf life after thawing. The current appointment slots are already full for this event, showing the desire by surrounding community members to receive the vaccine. After receiving their vaccination, each patient will proceed to a monitoring area where medical staff will closely monitor for any potential reaction.

Speedway clinic

A line forms around the racing oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway as people await the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination during a mass vaccination event held at the speedway.

“The Speedway will literally become victory lane for thousands of North Carolinians this weekend,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer, Speedway Motorsports. “This vaccination clinic is a crucial pit stop in the race to beat the pandemic. We’re modeling our efforts off the success we had last year partnering with Atrium Health to create a drive-up testing site. People will actually drive on the racetrack and pit road before entering one of 12 vaccination lanes in the garage area. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.”

“Honeywell has rapidly convened experts from our organization to work with our partners to implement enhanced logistics, ensuring a smooth and quick start to the effort to vaccinate thousands of people,” said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. “Our work is only beginning. We and our partners won’t stop until we distribute 1 million doses by July 4. We believe the model we are developing in North Carolina, in close partnership with Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen and their teams, will also be helpful to other states as they look to accelerate their vaccine distribution efforts.”

Hundreds of Atrium Health teammates – including physicians and Advanced Practice Providers, along with additional volunteers from Honeywell and the Cabarrus Health Alliance – will spend their personal time this weekend to help vaccinate community members in a collective effort to get the population to a “herd immunity” status.

Appointments for all Atrium Health vaccination locations and events can be scheduled on its MyAtriumHealth platform on the health system’s website or via its app. Those who don’t have a MyAtriumHealth account can create one or schedule a vaccination appointment by phone, if assistance is needed. There are no out-of-pocket costs for patients to receive the vaccine. Those receiving their initial dose of vaccine this weekend will be asked to schedule their second dose three weeks from now. Those will also be administered at the speedway.

Speedway clinic

Cars exit the bays where COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered in the garages at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The speedway hosted the first mass vaccination event staged by a public-private partnership that includes Atrium Health, Honeywell,

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves, their families and their community. As larger portions of the population are vaccinated, the whole community becomes better protected. More information about Atrium Health’s vaccination plans for the public, including frequently asked questions and scheduling vaccine, can be found at AtriumHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

Just The Facts

• Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes the first, major professional sports venue in North Carolina to open its gates for a mass vaccination event benefitting the public.

• On Jan. 14, Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a unique public-private partnership with a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021.

• Over the course of the three-day weekend period, Atrium Health will be administering over 16,000 vaccinations to people who are at least 65 years of age.

• To support the mass vaccinations, Honeywell has integrated some of its most popular productivity and supply chain automation solutions, usually seen in warehouse and distribution center operations used by large ecommerce and retail companies, including solutions that help with data entry, traffic management, and handheld scanners and printers to assist with logistics.

• More information about Atrium Health’s vaccination plans for the public, including FAQs, can be found at AtriumHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

