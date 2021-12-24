Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte Chapter distributes $406,000 to local nonprofits

Standing on a patch of grass inside the fenced yard at Piedmont Residential Development Center, Program Director Sandy Cox shared how the funds would directly impact the children PRDC serves.

“This money is our big stepping stone to start a new playground at PRDC,” Cox said. “This is going to bring normalcy for them. What it means to my babies is freedom. They are going to be able to get out and play like normal kids.”

The event wrapped up a year of fundraising for SCC Charlotte, including drive-in movies, Laps for Charity track rides and providing golf cart shuttles to fans during major race weekends, among other activities.

“Today is the most exciting day of the year,” said Lisa Starnes, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities. “It’s so special. We work all year long. Fans come and support us. Volunteers spend hours and hours helping us raise this money. It’s all about today. It’s all about the smiles and the tears -- couldn’t get better.”

The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of seven located at Speedway Motorsports racing facilities across the country. Since inception in 1982, SCC has awarded in excess of $60 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.